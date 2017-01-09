U2 coming to Cleveland with Joshua Tree Tour in July

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- That's right!

U2 is coming to Cleveland!

The rock 'n' roll legends will bring "The Joshua Tree" Tour to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, July 1.

Cleveland's tour stop was posted on the band's Web site.

Their special guest will be OneRepublic.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Jan. 17.

No information has been provided yet about ticket prices, ticket sale dates or the concert's start time.

"Show report coming soon," U2's site declares.

U2 hasn't held a concert in Cleveland since 2005 -- the same year they were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This March will mark 30 years since U2 released "The Joshua Tree."

U2's announcement of a Cleveland tour stop comes just days after Billy Joel was revealed as a "major" act set to perform at Progressive Field this summer. You can win tickets for Joel's concert HERE.

