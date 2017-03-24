Unidentified bones found in crawl space of Cleveland home

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating the discovery of unidentified bones found in the crawl space of a house in the 3100 block of West 50th Street on Friday afternoon.

Officials are not sure if the remains that were found are human. The evidence has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Some neighbors have told WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston that the house had been abandoned for years, but about a month ago a woman moved in with children.

