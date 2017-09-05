Universal Windows Direct offering free windows if Cleveland Indians' win streak reaches 15 games

Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians receives a slap on the helmet from Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians after they scored against the Detroit Tigers. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Three more wins. That's all the Cleveland Indians need until Universal Windows Direct starts handing out free windows.

As a part of its #BuyInJuly promotion, the local home window service is offering to comp customers who purchased products in July if the Indians' current win streak reaches 15 games. The Indians' win streak currently sits at 12 straight victories heading into their Tuesday night showdown against the Chicago White Sox.

After Tuesday, Cleveland will face the White Sox in Chicago twice more, meaning if the Indians finish off their fourth consecutive sweep, Universal Windows Direct will be handing out free windows. For their part, the Bedford-based company seems to be rooting to go through with the deal, which it has been heavily promoting on its Facebook page.

