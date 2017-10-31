Cleveland's unsolved torso murders subject of new book

(Photo: Amazon)

The case of the Cleveland Torso murders is one of the most notorious in and unsolved cases in the the United states.

The serial killer is known to have killed 12 people, but some have argued there may have been as many as 20 victims.

It was the most gruesome crime spree in Cleveland history, making headlines across the nation--and still haunting the streets of Cleveland.

From 1935 to 1938, 13 dismembered bodies were dumped in the Kingsbury Run area, a creek bed that runs from East 90th Street and Kinsman Road to the Cuyahoga River.

The killer who was never caught became known as the Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run. The complexity of this case left many authors like DM Pully with questions as to what really happened to those victims.

"We just had Sowell and these cases just keep coming up and I think we want to understand what part of ourselves breeds this." said Pulley.

The murders are the basis of “The Unclaimed Victim,” Pulley’s new novel that gives a whole new spin to the Torso Murders.

The book is set to be released Tuesday, November 14.

