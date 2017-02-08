UPDATE | Churches, community offer space to hold DeFreeze funeral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - As Channel 3 News first reported Tuesday night, the DeFreeze family had lost a location to hold the funeral for their murdered teen loved one.

Almost immediately after WKYC Hilary Golston’s report Tuesday evening, church leaders and community members have come forward to offer support.

Several churches and community members have opened their hearts and doors to the DeFreeze family.

Mike Nelson, President of the NAACP told Golston Dr. Reverend Larry W. Howard, the Senior Pastor for the Historic Greater Friendship Baptist Church is willing to offer the family his facility, which seats 900 people.

Ariel Bell, Alianna’s relative, says she originally chose the ‘Civic Conference and Events Center’ because it is able to house a large number of people.

According to the facility’s website, at least 1,500 guests can be accommodated.

However, Tuesday night while working to finalize the event with “The Civic,” the family was informed no one would be available Saturday to open the building -- citing staffing issues -- Bell says.

Pastor Tony Williams of the River of Life Ministries offered his Euclid church for the funeral, for free as well.

An elder with the Word Church as well as Covenant Community Church are offering funeral services.

Several other community members have expressed concern about what’s happened and are willing to help the family any way they can.

DeFreeze went missing January 26 on her way to school. She was discovered three days later --- Sunday evening--- in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

DeFreeze was identified days after the discovery of her body using fingerprint and DNA technology.

Several sources also report that the state DeFreeze’s body was found in, is unforgettable.

Christopher Whitaker,44, was arrested Thursday evening by U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police in Mayfield Heights.

He’s been charged with killing DeFreeze.

Whitaker appeared in front of a judge Saturday morning for the first time on the charge of aggravated murder.

