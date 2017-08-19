UPDATE | CPD: 4 people shot, 1 dead after shootout outside club

(Photo: George Pajamas, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police say four people were shot outside of a club early Saturday morning, leaving one victim dead.

It happened on Superior Ave. near E. 112th St. just after 2 a.m. outside of Freck's Lounge.

All four shooting victims were taken to University Hospitals, where one later died.

At least 60 shell-casing markers could be seen on the ground in three separate areas and multiple parked cars had shattered glass windows from what appears to be from gunshots.

Police haven't said what caused the shots to be fired, how many people were involved, if any arrests have been made, or the ages of those shot.

