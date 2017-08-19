Cleveland police: 5 shot, 1 dead after shootout outside club

(Photo: George Pajamas, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police say five people were shot outside of a club early Saturday morning, leaving one victim dead.

It happened around 1:20 a.m.on Superior Ave. near E. 112th St. outside of Freck's Lounge.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar and spilled out onto the street, where multiple suspects fired multiple times.

All five shooting victims were taken to University Hospitals, where one of them - a 45-year-old man - died from his wounds. The other four shooting victims, three men and one women, are expected to survive.

At least 60 shell-casing markers could be seen on the ground in three separate areas and multiple parked cars had shattered glass windows from what appeared to be from gunshots.

No arrests have been made yet.

WKYC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

