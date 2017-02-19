UPDATE | Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

CLEVELAND - According to Cleveland Police, Ja'nya Mix was found safe in Garfield Heights Sunday morning.
Mix is being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and detective interviews.
Mix was last seen Saturday, February 18 around 12:45 p.m.
Ja'nya Mix is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say she was given permission to go to a friend's house in the 14200 block of Triskett and never came home.
Ja'nya was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5100 or 911.
