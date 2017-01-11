UPDATE | Search for plane in Lake Erie

divers in Lake Erie (Photo: WKYC)

The City of Cleveland provided an update at noon Wednesday on the continuing search for the plane missing over Lake Erie.

According to the update, crews aboard Underwater Marine Contractors’ 50-ft Salvage Chief and the Army Corps of Engineers’ 70-ft Donlon were on the water by 7:30 a.m.

Both vessels in use today are equipped with sonar that will be used to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers, according to the update.

The U.S. Coast Guard broke up ice in the harbor Tuesday, hoping to make it easier for the vessels to get to the dive sites, according to the city. The city says Great Lakes Towing Company has an ice breaker on standby should it be needed today (Wednesday).

Divers began the search about 9:30 a.m., according to the update.

Crews have recovered additional debris from the aircraft today, some of which are larger pieces. Once the debris has been processed and the families have been notified, the city will provide an update.

A shoreline search and a helicopter search will be used if weather permits, the city noted.

The update also asked that if anyone who sees debris along the shoreline that could be relevant to this investigation should report it to the Cleveland Division of Police non-emergency number: 216-621-1234. Please don't touch the debris; investigators will collect debris and investigate it to see if it is relevant to this investigation.

On Dec. 29, a small aircraft went missing over Lake Erie after departing from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cessna 525 Citation plane was flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife, Sue, their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and the family's neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane. The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and was planning to fly in to The Ohio State University.

Search crews have been looking for the plane's wreckage as several pieces of debris have been recovered. The plane's black box, a portion of its tail, part of the fuselage, part of the engine and seats with male human remains were among the recovered debris.

View a timeline of the events below.

(© 2017 WKYC)