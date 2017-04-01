UPDATE | Teen shot in robbery at Cleveland Subway restaurant

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A 17-year-old employee sustained a gunshot wound during an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant located in the 6000 block of Memphis Avenue.

Two masked males entered the restaurant around 9 p.m. One was reportedly carrying a large-caliber revolver, and the other was possibly carrying a AR-15, according to Cleveland Police.

The suspects demanded money, then took a male employee to the back to get additional cash.

A 40-year-old woman who was in the store also had her purse stolen.

The suspect with the revolver then shot a 17-year-old female employee in the arm, before both suspects ran from the restaurant.

The teen victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. No word on her condition, but she is expected to be released on Saturday.

Police don't know how much money in total was taken. No arrests have been made.

