UPDATE: Three-year-old ran into street before being hit, killed by car

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car Saturday night on Cleveland's Loop Drive.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Demario Horton, 27, was driving a Nissan Murano southbound on the curved road Loop Drive.

The 3-year-old girl attempted to follow her older brother across the street and darted in the roadway.

Horton's car then struck the girl. She was rushed to Metro Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Horton remained at the scene, and police do not believe he was impaired at all.

He was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Police have not reported any other charges at this time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV