US gas price drops 5 cents over 3 weeks, to $2.31 a gallon

CAMARILLO, CALIF. - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.
Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Cleveland, Ohio, at $1.97 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, down a penny from three weeks ago
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs