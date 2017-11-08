U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cleveland Labor Day homicide

Members of the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force today arrested a man for an alleged homicide that took place on Labor Day morning in Cleveland.

Shamir Lawson, 24, had been wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police after he and another unknown male allegedly shot into a vehicle parked near Clark Ave on Sept. 4. The 27-year-old male victim later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Lawson was arrested Wednesday on W 44th St. No formal charges have been announced.

In addition to Lawson, U.S. Marshals also arrested a suspect in an unrelated shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania. Lawrence Johnson, 27, was taken into custody on Superior Ave. in Cleveland, where he had been hiding out with family members. He is accused of shooting two people back on Oct. 28 in Erie. Though both victims survived, one was left paralyzed.

“Cleveland is not a safe haven for fugitives on the run," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said of the arrests. "We are happy to assist our local law enforcement partners here in Cleveland and out of state partners from Erie, Pennsylvania to get wanted fugitives into custody.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV