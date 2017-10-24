WKYC
U.S. Marshals surround west side home; accused cop believed to be inside

WKYC 12:42 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

CLEVELAND - U.S. Marshals have a home surrounded at W. 165th Street and Lorain Road.

Officials have confirmed they believe Tommie Griffin III, a Cleveland police officer accused of sexual assault, is inside. Griffin has been on the run since at least Monday after his ankle monitor broke.

This is a developing story and WKYC has a crew at the scene. Please stay tuned for updates.

