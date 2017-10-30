VERIFY | Is there a Cleveland connection to Paul Manafort's indictment?

CLEVELAND - On Monday, we found out that a federal grand jury charged that President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates worked secretly to influence the U.S. government on behalf of pro-Russian factions in Ukraine, then laundered their profits through a series of overseas businesses and bank accounts.

Paul Manafort was the Trump campaign chair during the 2016 Republican National Convention here in Cleveland, so is there a local connection to the indictment?

We've gone line by line through the 31-page indictment and the simple answer is: There is NO mention of Cleveland or Ohio at all. Even though the RNC was in Cleveland, Monday's indictment has been verified to show no local connection.

We also wanted to look at a claim from President Trump. He tweeted on Monday that the allegations against Manafort are from years ago, "before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign."

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

That's actually false.

The indictment alleges Manafort and Gates hid payments from 2006 through 2016. Manafort joined the Trump campaign in March of 2016. He became campaign chair in May, then left the campaign in August.

So the claim by Trump is verified as false. But the indictment does show that most of the charges pre-date Manafort joining the Trump campaign.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV