Vigil for Cleveland man fatally shot trying to break up fight to be held Thursday

(Photo: From Facebook with permission from Cierra Roey)

CLEVELAND - The vigil for a Cleveland man shot in front of his 13-year-old nephew after he tried to break up a fight on an east-side playground will be held Thursday, family says.

Police say Aramis Roey was fatally shot before 7:20 p.m last Thursday at Gawron Park, located at East 136th and Harvard.

Roey was found lying on the ground unresponsive.

EMS pronounced Roey dead on the scene.

Investigators discovered that Roey was playing with his nephews at the park, when he saw an argument between a child and an older man, they suspect between 18 and 20 years old.

Roey reportedly went over to intervene in the argument. The person apparently tried to engage in a fight. When Roey tried to walk away and collect his “property” from the playground, police say the man pulled out a handgun and shot Aramis twice before walking over and shooting him a third time.

The suspect ran off.

Roey’s sister Cierra is holding the vigil at the same place Aramis was killed, to honor his memory and send a message to young people. “I want them to come out enjoy the speech and actually listen …. really listen and pay attention," Cierra told WKYC's Hilary Golston.“This gun violence has got to stop, this is ridiculous.”

On the east-side of Cleveland, gun violence is all too common. The tragedy has hit home for Cierra. She's hoping to spare another family the same pain. “I know how another mom or another sister… brother feel.. because I’m going through the same thing. I never know how one feel until it happened to us.”

“My son basically died a hero, breaking up a fight… doing the right thing… and walked away from a fight as well," Kecia Roey told Golston. "It’s a hard pill to swallow. It’s hurtful. I have a big void in my heart."

More than 50 people have died by homicide in Cleveland so far this year, officials say.

The vigil is planned for 6:00 p.m Thursday at Gawron Park, located at East 136th and Harvard in Cleveland.

© 2017 WKYC-TV