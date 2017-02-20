Vigil for Devin Price set for Wednesday at AJ Rickoff School

(Photo: Provided by Khalid Samad of Peace in the Hood)

CLEVELAND - A vigil and rally for the teenager shot and killed Sunday at a Cleveland elementary school playground has been set.

According to Khalid Samad of Peace in the Hood, Devin Price will be remembered on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at AJ Rickoff Elementary School, the same place where he was gunned down. The gathering is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to the vigil.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday evening at the playground of AJ Rickoff Elementary, located at 3500 E. 147 Street.

Price was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

According to police, Price was among a group of juveniles in the playground area when a light-colored sedan pulled up and two suspects exited the vehicle. One suspect pointed a handgun at Price and fired multiple shots before the pair fled in the sedan.

No arrests have been made, but police say the two suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s.

