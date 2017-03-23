Vigil held for 5-year-old allegedly beaten to death

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A vigil was held Thursday evening outside the place where a Cleveland child was allegedly beaten so badly it might have been the reason for her death.

Police say 5-year-old Ta'naejah McCloud was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital via EMS with “massive head trauma,” last Friday. She died on Tuesday.

Ta'naejah McCloud’s mother Tequila Crump and her mother’s girlfriend Ursula Owens have now been charged with Felonious Assault.

The charges could be amended as the investigation continues.

Cuyahoga County Spokesperson, Mary Louise Madigan confirms to WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston that a Child Welfare Investigation had been opened on Crump in February.

Madigan says in these cases, calls come into the hotline and social workers answer the phone.

An assessment is performed and a social worker goes to the home. If there’s sufficient evidence an investigation ensues.

In Ta'naejah’s case, Madigan says her mother was working a plan set up by social workers to address concerns in the home and the February case was still active.

However, there were two other calls about Ta'naejah’s living conditions in October of 2016. In both instances the social worker went out and investigated. Neither of those cases were kept open, because there wasn’t enough evidence and each was ruled “unsubstantiated.”

While Madigan could not comment on the specifics of the case, calls regarding the welfare of a child could include physical or emotional abuse and or neglect. Evidence of sexual abuse would also require an ongoing investigation.

Currently, county child welfare is working closely with Cleveland Police, Madigan says.

“It’s the hardest job in the county…no one can predict that kind of human tragedy,” Madigan said. “This mom was working a case plan and the social worker had seen the family a number of times, and was involved.”

Madigan says the Family and Children Services’ hotline receives more than 18,000 calls a year.

For family and friends, authorities didn’t do enough.

Isha Little says she reached out to two hospitals in an attempt to help Ta'naejah after she says she witnessed the child being grabbed by the neck and pushed. She says the 5-year-old even had burns on her body. “When she was placed in hot water,” Little said. “I called Metro and I called University and I begged them not to release her to the parents. They told me that it would be obvious if they was beating her.”

Several other family and friends say they witnessed the small child being abused and spoke up, including

Ta'naejah’s brother and his caretaker. “I really don’t have a word for it,” Siarra Giles said. “It’s just the worst.”

