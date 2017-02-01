Vigils planned for Alianna DeFreeze

CLEVELAND - A pair of vigils for Alianna DeFreeze have been planned for Wednesday and Saturday this week.

The 14-year-old was found dead inside an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue Sunday afternoon. Her body was identified Tuesday.

The first vigil, organized by Peace in the Hood and the Task Force for Community Mobilization, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at E. 93rd Street and Fuller Avenue, the location where Alianna had last been seen alive.

Alianna's family is planning a second vigil at the same location on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Alianna's mother realized her daughter was missing when she called Alianna's school to cancel a parent-teacher conference around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday and found out her daughter didn't show up that day.

Alianna's body was discovered at 9412 Fuller Avenue. A $22,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

