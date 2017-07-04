8-year-old boy shot amid multiple July 4th Cleveland shootings

Police, Metroparks Rangers serach for evidence at Edgewater after an 8-year-old boy was shot. (Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - It was a violent end to the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, with at least four people shot, including a child, in three separate incidents before midnight.

Cleveland Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot around 11 p.m.

It happened in the area of West 73rd St. and Clifton at Edgewater Park.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth. Cleveland EMS say he was picked up in stable condition.

WKYC crews spoke to officers scoping the area early Wednesday morning, looking for evidence.

Cleveland Metroparks Rangers also assisted in the search for evidence.

Officials on scene say the boy was shot during a shootout, and added that it was an apparent accident.

It's not clear if this happened during a fireworks show or not yet.

Investigators were at the park, testing individuals' hands for gunshot residue.

Cleveland Police are also investigating after a 25-year-old male was shot in the face in the 9500 block of Sophia Avenue. Two males were also shot in their legs at East 93rd and Harris. Both of these shootings happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available on any of these incidents.

We have reached out to Cleveland Police for more information, but have yet to hear back.

