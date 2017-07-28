Warehouse District, Flats East Bank parking restrictions go into effect this weekend

The Flats East Bank (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland has announced a weekend parking ban in certain areas in the Warehouse District and the Flats East Bank, citing overcrowding.

The restrictions go into effect this Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. It is unknown how many weekends they will be in place.

The areas affected are:

Old River Road from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 10th Street from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 9th Street from Front Street to Superior Avenue

West 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

Saint Clair Avenue from West 9th Street to West 3rd Street

Lakeside Avenue from West 6th Street to West 3rd Street

All violators will be towed, and signs will be posted in areas to remind drivers of the ban. The city is encouraging residents looking to go out to use already available parking lots or public transportation.

If your car does get towed, you can contact the Cleveland Police Impound Unit at (216) 623-5060.

© 2017 WKYC-TV