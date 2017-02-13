Warrant issued for woman convicted of killing puppy

CLEVELAND - Police have issued a warrant for a woman who was convicted of killing a puppy last year.

Deanna Caraballo, 19, previously pleaded guilty to cruelty to an animal, a felony under Goddard's Law, on Jan. 11. Carabello slammed an 8-week-old puppy to the ground on Sept. 16, 2016, killing the dog. She is the first person to be sentenced under Goddard's Law, which makes intentional abuse of an animal a fifth-degree felony.

Carabello failed to appear for her sentencing Monday, leading to an arrest warrant.

