1 arrested for shooting 4-year-old in Shoreway road rage incident

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have arrested one man suspected in a road rage shooting incident that left a 4-year-old in serious condition.

Police announced attempted murder warrants for Jonathan Smith and Leon Edwards, who were allegedly in the vehicle from which shots were fired at another car Monday.

Police announced Smith's arrest Wednesday afternoon. Edwards has not been located.

The 4-year-old boy was riding in his mother's vehicle when she honked her horn to pass a blocking car near W. 28th Street and Division Avenue. The other car, described as a white four-door Pontiac, followed the mother's car onto the freeway and drove next to her.

According to the complaint, Smith fired eight shots at the mother's car. One of those shots struck her 4-year-old son in the the head. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition for surgery.

