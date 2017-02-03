WATCH | Cleveland march for refugees, immigrants

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

CLEVELAND - Several groups have gathered at Cleveland's Market Square for a March for Refugees and Immigrants.

The march had originally been scheduled for Monday, but was postponed until today. Protestors met at Market Square on W. 25th Street and will march to Cleveland City Hall and other locations.

Event organizers and sponsors include Cleveland Jobs with Justice, DreamActivist Ohio, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, Interreligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia, Lorain Ohio Immigrant Rights Association, Ohio's Voice and Refugee Services Collaborative.

