WATCH | Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on weekend violence: 'Crime is a symptom of a greater ill'

CLEVELAND - After a weekend of violence in Cleveland that saw four homicides, numerous shootings, and overdoses, Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the community in a recorded statement on Monday.

"Crime is a symptom of a greater ill," Jackson stated. "And we are going to be addressing it by bringing on more police officers and deploying them in such a way that it will have a significant impact on crime." Jackson noted that the passage of Issue 32 last year has enabled the city to address the need for an enhanced police presence.

Mayor Jackson added that the city is addressing the issue through programs in education, employment and other areas.

To share tips with police, call Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

