WKYC
Close

WATCH | Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on weekend violence: 'Crime is a symptom of a greater ill'

WKYC 5:53 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - After a weekend of violence in Cleveland that saw four homicides, numerous shootings, and overdoses, Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the community in a recorded statement on Monday. 

"Crime is a symptom of a greater ill," Jackson stated. "And we are going to be addressing it by bringing on more police officers and deploying them in such a way that it will have a significant impact on crime." Jackson noted that the passage of Issue 32 last year has enabled the city to address the need for an enhanced police presence. 

Mayor Jackson added that the city is addressing the issue through programs in education, employment and other areas.

To share tips with police, call Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

You can watch Jackson's statement below: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Reward offered for information on suspects that assaulted a Cleveland Police officer, stole weapon

WKYC

Fatal stabbing, pair of teens shot overnight in Cleveland

WKYC

19 year-old dead, two teens injured after car shot at & crashed into church

WKYC

One man dead after shooting at Steelyard Commons in Cleveland

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories