WKYC
Close

WATCH | Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon gives State of the Schools address

WKYC Breaking Live Video

WKYC 11:22 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon is scheduled to give the annual State of the Schools address Wednesday.

WKYC plans to stream it live around noon here. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch it.)

Earlier this month, the district received an overall F grade on the state report card, though it fell just one percent shy of a D grade. 

The district received an overall performance index score of 59.077, an improvement since its 55.123 rating the previous year.

The district received failing marks for value-added, a measure of whether students made the progress expected of them in a year.  However, the district's graduation rate rose 2.8 percent to 71.9 percent for a 20 percent spike over the last six years.

Literacy also saw an improvement as the K-3 literacy grade jumped from an F to a C as students on track in reading more than doubled.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories