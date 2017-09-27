WATCH | Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon gives State of the Schools address

Classroom (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon is scheduled to give the annual State of the Schools address Wednesday.

WKYC plans to stream it live around noon here. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch it.)

Earlier this month, the district received an overall F grade on the state report card, though it fell just one percent shy of a D grade.

The district received an overall performance index score of 59.077, an improvement since its 55.123 rating the previous year.

The district received failing marks for value-added, a measure of whether students made the progress expected of them in a year. However, the district's graduation rate rose 2.8 percent to 71.9 percent for a 20 percent spike over the last six years.

Literacy also saw an improvement as the K-3 literacy grade jumped from an F to a C as students on track in reading more than doubled.

