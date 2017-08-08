WATCH | Closing arguments in Joshua Gaspar trial

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of Joshua Gaspar, the man accused of striking and killing an Ohio state trooper last September.

Gaspar, 37, was behind the wheel on Interstate 90 near McKinley Avenue when his car struck and killed trooper Kenneth Velez.

Gaspar was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Gaspar was originally accused of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, but a doctor who examined him the following day told WKYC that Gaspar tested negative for all drugs of abuse. He had taken prescription methadone earlier that day.

A portion of I-90 was recently renamed in Velez's honor.

