WATCH | Damon DeFreeze leads rally against spending taxpayer money on Q

The father of Alianna DeFreeze is leading a group of protesters in front of the Q this afternoon.

Damon DeFreeze is part of a movement against spending tax money at the Q and downtown until money is spent in the neighborhoods. They believe money should be spent tearing down houses that can't be fixed, rehabbing those that can be saved and creating jobs for money to do the rehab process, making landlords keep their properties up to code, etc.

DeFreeze wants people to remember that his daughter lost her life in a dilapidated neighborhood.

