David Gilbert discusses RNC economic impact

WKYC 12:24 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

CLEVELAND - After a report detailing the economic impact of the 2016 Republican National Convention was released Thursday, plenty of questions remained.

WKYC's Tom Meyer sat down with RNC Host Committee CEO David Gilbert to discuss details of the report.

According to the report issued Thursday morning, the 2016 RNC resulted in $188.4 million in economic benefit for the city of Cleveland. The convention produced $110.1 million in direct spending, $89.9 million less than the committee's estimate.

The convention brought 48,000 visitors to Cleveland, 15,000 of which were credentialed media.

