WATCH | Greater Cleveland Congregations leaders meet to oppose Quicken Loans Arena upgrades

CLEVELAND - More than 100 leaders within Greater Cleveland Congregations will meet to oppose proposed upgrades to Quicken Loans Arena prior to Cuyahoga County Council's Tuesday meeting.

The leaders are expected to plead council members to reconsider the legislation, which will be introduced Tuesday.

WKYC plans to stream the meeting live here and on our Facebook page around 4:45 p.m.

Greater Cleveland Congregations previously expressed opposition to The Q upgrades, citing concerns for Cleveland's neighborhoods.

The proposed renovations are estimated to cost $282 million.

