Khloe Kardashian gushes love for 'normal' Cleveland life: Video

(Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Khloe Kardashian has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland.

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there,” the reality TV star said earlier this week on The Talk.

Those comments came while discussing her relationship with Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having grown up in sun-soaked southern California, Kardashian said the weather in Northeast Ohio is another element she appreciates.

“I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was -- snow. I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow.”

Kardashian said Thompson joked she will “get over” the snow in a year.

The other thing she likes about Cleveland? How “normal” it feels.

“I love routine. It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

On a side note, The Talk’s co-host Sharon Osbourne said Thompson is a player for the championship Cleveland Cardinals. Huh? She was quickly corrected as the audience giggled.

(© 2017 WKYC)