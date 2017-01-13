WATCH LIVE | City of Cleveland to announce administrative charges in Tamir Rice case

Police lights.

The City of Cleveland will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the current status of the disciplinary process of the police officers involved in the death of Tamir Rice.

Mayor Frank Jackson, safety director Michael McGrath, police chief Calvin Williams, and deputy police chief Wayne Drummond will be discussing the investigation of Officers Timothy Loehmann, Frank Garmback, and William Cunningham at Cleveland City Hall.



Rice, 12, was shot and killed by police officers outside Cudell Recreation Center in 2014.

Earlier this month, a letter demanding the firing of the officers was sent to city officials on behalf of Rice's family.

