WATCH LIVE | Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announces results of city race relations report

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to speak at city hall this afternoon to announce the results of a report on race relations in the city.

The Race Relations Initiative Report comes from the city's Community Relations Board. Those who contributed to the results of the report are also expected to be in attendance.

WKYC will be streaming the mayor's remarks live.

