Search for Steve Stephens goes national as officials offer $50,000 reward

$50,000 reward to find Steve Stephens

WKYC 10:12 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

CLEVELAND - The search for Steve Stephens is now a national manhunt. 

Law enforcement officials across the country are continuing to look for Stephens, who is suspected of allegedly killing a stranger and posting a video of the homicide to Facebook Sunday.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, authorities said there is now a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 37-year-old man. The FBI has placed Stephens on their '10 Most Wanted' list.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams asked Stephens, who he referred to as Steve, to call a friend so the search could end peacefully.   

An alleged spotting in Philadelphia earlier Monday afternoon was proven to not be accurate, officials said. 


The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

If you see Stephens, do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Immediately call 911. 

Anyone with tips is also encouraged to contact local law enforcement agencies. 

Stay with WKYC as this story continues to be updated. 

