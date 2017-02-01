WATCH LIVE | Local clergy members hold press conference about Alianna DeFreeze

WKYC
CLEVELAND - Members of the Greater Cleveland Clergy Coalition are holding a press conference to call for an end to violence after the body of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found at a home on the city's east side Sunday.

The clergy members are asking anyone who may know anything about the incident to come forward with that information.  

Officials are offering a $22,500 reward for information about the teen's disappearance.

 

