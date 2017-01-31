Offiicals offer reward as search continues for missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND - Cleveland officials are offering $22,500 for information linked to the case of a missing 14-year-old girl.
Alianna Defreeze was last seen last Thursday near the 3400 block of East 149th Street.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, officials said there hasn't been a positive identification of a victim found in a local house Monday evening, but they have a "strong idea" on the identity.
Watch the press conference in its entirety below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).
