WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 167 closing alerts
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Offiicals offer reward as search continues for missing 14-year-old girl

WKYC 3:00 PM. EST January 31, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland officials are offering $22,500 for information linked to the case of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alianna Defreeze was last seen last Thursday near the 3400 block of East 149th Street.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, officials said there hasn't been a positive identification of a victim found in a local house Monday evening, but they have a "strong idea" on the identity.     

Watch the press conference in its entirety below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

Stay with WKYC as more updates become available. 

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Female body discovered on Cleveland's East Side in abandoned home

WKYC

Community searches for missing developmentally delayed girl

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories