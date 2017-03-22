WATCH | Man sentenced for assaulting Florida man during World Series

Suspect 1 in World Series Attack (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND - A man accused of assaulting a Florida man following Game 6 of the World Series in Cleveland is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Anthony Johnson, 24, is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

On Nov. 1, a 35-year-old man from Coral Gables, Florida, was attacked while walking to his hotel from Progressive Field. Green suffered minor injuries, including a broken tooth and swollen lip during the attack.

