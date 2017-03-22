WKYC
Close

WATCH | Man sentenced for assaulting Florida man during World Series

WKYC Breaking Live Video

WKYC 10:37 AM. EDT March 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - A man accused of assaulting a Florida man following Game 6 of the World Series in Cleveland is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Anthony Johnson, 24, is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

WKYC plans to stream the sentencing live. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

RELATED | World Series assault suspect identified

On Nov. 1, a 35-year-old man from Coral Gables, Florida, was attacked while walking to his hotel from Progressive Field.  Green suffered minor injuries, including a broken tooth and swollen lip during the attack.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories