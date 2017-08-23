WATCH | Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Hopkins Airport make air service announcement

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Hopkins Airport have scheduled a news conference to make a major air service announcement Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after Icelandair announced plans to add its services, including four weekly nonstop routes to Iceland and connecting flights to Europe in May 2018.

Wow Air also announced flights to Iceland Wednesday morning. According to a news release, those flights also begin in May with additional flights to Europe.

