WKYC
Close

WATCH | Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Hopkins Airport make air service announcement

WKYC Breaking Live Video

WKYC 8:20 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Hopkins Airport have scheduled a news conference to make a major air service announcement Wednesday.

WKYC plans to stream the announcement live here around 9:15 a.m. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

The announcement comes one day after Icelandair announced plans to add its services, including four weekly nonstop routes to Iceland and connecting flights to Europe in May 2018.

Wow Air also announced flights to Iceland Wednesday morning. According to a news release, those flights also begin in May with additional flights to Europe.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Hopkins Airport adds Iceland airline with connecting flights to Europe

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories