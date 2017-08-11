WATCH | Mother of 4-year-old shot during road rage incident speaks

CLEVELAND - The woman whose 4-year-old son was shot during a road rage incident on the Shoreway Monday is speaking out.

Cecilia Hill will speak with members of the media at Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital around 4 p.m. WKYC plans to stream her comments live here. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

Hill's 4-year-old was shot in the head early Monday when Leon Edwards and Jonathan Smith fired eight shots at their car.

Police say Hill honked her horn to pass a blocking caras she drove near W. 28th Street and Division Avenue. The car, driven by Edwards, followed Hill's vehicle onto the Shoreway and pulled up next to her, where the two men began firing shots.

Hill's son was struck by a bullet and hospitalized for surgery.

Edwards and Smith have both been arrested on warrants for attempted murder.

