West Park residents talk strategy to combat recent break-ins

CLEVELAND - West Park residents are fed up.

The recent increase in home burglaries has them on edge and ready to take back their community from the anonymous thieves.

Two weeks ago, Kim and Jeremy Samuels were the first.

"August 16, I came home and saw that our back door was wide open,” Samuels said.

A family of four, living in a safe, West Park neighborhood said they were blindsided that strangers could manage to leave them with a lot more than they actually got away with.

"Knowing that someone was in your house and that wasn't supposed to be, was the most violating feeling," Samuels said.

After breaking the back window and taking TVs and other belongings, in the same night the thieves came back.

"I heard a noise in the driveway and saw both of our cars being backed out of the driveway,” Samuels said.

On Wednesday, that story and other similar incidents were shared with police and Councilman Martin Kane during a community meeting.

The message: West Park isn’t taking it anymore.

"People do look out for each other here,” Meghan Guder, resident, said. “We have people out walking dogs, neighbors who know each other."

Police said this is the worst they’ve seen in a while in the West Park neighborhood.

They told the crowd they will continue to try their best to wrangle up the resources to combat the issue.

Councilman Kane said the best advice he can give is to be seen.

"Whether it be dogs or kids or bike riders or just going on a walk, bad guys don't like that, they don't want to seen,” Kane said. “They don't like to have witnesses around."

Police said if you see something or someone suspicious, call dispatch immediately.

