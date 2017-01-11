WKYC
West side apartments evacuated due to active shooter

WKYC 3:02 PM. EST January 11, 2017

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Police are on scene at an apartment building at West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue for a report of an active shooter situation.

Residents of the building say they were asked to evacuate for their safety. Police reportedly knocked on doors inside the apartment building, telling residents to "get out now" due to an "active shooter."

A SWAT team was seen entering the building around 3 p.m.

Stay with WKYC.com as updates become available.

(© 2017 WKYC)


