West side apartments evacuated due to active shooter

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Police are on scene at an apartment building at West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue for a report of an active shooter situation.

Residents of the building say they were asked to evacuate for their safety. Police reportedly knocked on doors inside the apartment building, telling residents to "get out now" due to an "active shooter."

A SWAT team was seen entering the building around 3 p.m.

NOW: Situation at apt building on West Blvd at Detroit Ave. Police surrounding building. @WKYC pic.twitter.com/E9cBW3GOfg — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) January 11, 2017

MORE: Police knocked on the doors of apts here on West Blvd and told residents "active shooter" "get out now." @WKYC pic.twitter.com/VkchUJgUbO — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) January 11, 2017

NOW: SWAT team entering apartment building on West Blvd. A woman outside yelling "Don't shoot my son!" @WKYC pic.twitter.com/s2iVuZgVzM — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) January 11, 2017

