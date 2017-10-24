WKYC
Westpark area schools placed on lockdown due to nearby standoff

WKYC 3:08 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

CLEVELAND - Schools in the Westpark area of Cleveland were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a nearby standoff.

Students are being escorted one-by-one to their parents' cars from Westpark Community Elementary with police officers and teachers.

Parents were told to park outside the school to pick up their children.

A standoff at W. 165th Street and Lorain Road began earlier Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Marshals have surrounded a home where they believe Tommie Griffin III, a Cleveland police officer accused of sexual assault, is inside.

Griffin has been on the run since at least Monday after his ankle monitor broke.

