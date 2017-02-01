West Side Market changes Sunday hours

Westside Market in Ohio City.

The city of Cleveland has announced changes to the West Side Market's Sunday hours.

Ten months ago, the market added Sundays to its hours of operation. Now, the market plans to adjust to accommodate shoppers.

According to the city, Sunday crowds have been busiest earlier in the day, with activity beginning as early as 10 a.m. The city says that crowd tends to die down by 4 p.m.

Starting this Sunday, the market's Sunday hours will change from noon to 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

