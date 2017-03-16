WKYC
Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade could be postponed for weather

March 16, 2017: With wintry conditions expected Friday, there's a possibility officials will postpone the St. Patrick's Day parade until Sunday, March 19.

CLEVELAND -- With another blast of winter expected Friday, officials are keeping a close eye on the annual Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade.

Organizers say there is a possibility Friday's scheduled parade will be postponed due to weather conditions.

If the parade is pushed back, it will instead be held Sunday, March 19.

A final decision on the parade will be made by 6 a.m. Friday at the latest.

Temperatures will be in the 30s with chances for snow Friday afternoon -- just in time for the parade. Sunday's forecast, however, is calling for highs around 43 degrees with partly sunny skies.

2017 marks the 175th anniversary of the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade, which steps off at the intersection of Superior Avenue and E. 18th Street. Here's a guide to the parade route.

Both Cleveland and Akron have been ranked among the top 10 best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the U.S.

