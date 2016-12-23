What is Ohio/Cleveland law on securing firearms for cops?

CLEVELAND - The incident is an obvious tragedy.

During the holidays, the home of a Cleveland Police officer, who has likely gone to a number of crime scenes, now has a home where investigators have been collecting evidence in an attempt to determine how the officer’s son got his hands on his dad's service gun.

Investigators and police descended on the home located in the 3800 block of Library Avenue, after 10:30 this morning, when police think the incident happened.

The child’s father, a 54-year-old Cleveland Police officer, had been on the force since 1993.

When a child dies because of an accident with a gun, it's heartbreaking.

The reality is this happens all too often.

During the first six months of this year, one person under 18 died from shooting themselves accidentally or being shot by another child --- every other day.

Officers are under the same obligations to store their weapons as civilians, the Cleveland Police Department confirms.

Detective Reginald Lanton wrote us saying quote "Officers like citizens are responsible for securing any and all "dangerous ordnance." That means guns artillery, ammunition and other related items.

Police referred us to Ohio revised code 2923.19.

Failure to secure weapons properly could result in a "misdemeanor of the second degree.”

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages,” Detective Lanton told WKYC Channel 3’s Hilary Golston. When it’s complete, the information will be turned over to the prosecutor who will decide if criminal charges are warranted.

The city will also decide if any departmental rules were violated.