What might the pilot's last seconds have been like?

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Search efforts for a missing Cessna 525 Citation were underway once more Tuesday morning.

But what happened when the plane disappeared off the radar last Thursday evening? No one knows exactly.

Jason Lorenzon, flight instructor at Kent State, explained to WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston what could have gone wrong on the fateful night six Ohioans were lost in a plane that disappeared.

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

The simulation is just an approximation, but it allows us to gain just one more data point.

What would it have been like up there?

What's it like flying around 11 at night, in poor weather conditions? Our instructor took us through those last terrifying moments.

"614 Sierra Bravo" you can hear Cleveland air traffic control say. That's air traffic control's efforts to try to reach the plane. They can't.

Through dense clouds, a bright flashing occurs which might have appeared in the windows of the Cessna aircraft.

"Very distracting," Lorenzon called the sight, outside the simulated glass.

Lorenzon attempted to recreate the flight from Burke Thursday, before the plane vanished.

Because the weather forecast called for cold and precipitation, the Aerotreck Flight Simulator provided those conditions.

The flight likely lasted less than a minute.

At night, the pilot would have contended with rough weather, pitch black and no horizon.

Severe ice might have played a role, if it wasn't cleaned off before departure.

Relying on one's senses instead of his instruments, could also create a dangerous situation when visibility is low.

Lorenzon also is not ruling out "a heart attack or some health issue."

An important takeaway from Tuesday's press conference, the National Transportation Safety Board will be responsible for determining what happened to the plane.

Why it went off radar.

Locating parts like the engines, mechanical systems, flaps, wings, and the black box will be critical.