Where can you go for a Cleveland Indians postseason pick-me-up?

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

We've been here before, Tribe fans. It's been a gray, frown of a day after the Yankees knocked the Indians out of the playoffs last night. but we have some suggestions to help brighten your spirits. There are thousands of things that can make us feel better, but I know one thing that can make any Clevelander smile: Sweet treats from Mitchell's Ice Cream. CLEVELAND -

Remedy number two: Have a drink at Great Lakes Brewing Company (if you’re 21 or over, of course).

Have some fun with this last remedy: Stop by BOSS Pro-Karting and you can let off some steam, put the pedal to the medal, and get over it because there’s always next year!

Oh yeah, one last thing: We still have the King.

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

© 2017 WKYC-TV