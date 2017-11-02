'Wicked' announces lottery for $25 tickets to Cleveland shows

Jemma Rix as Elphaba performs during a "WICKED" production media call at the Regent Theatre on May 8, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Scott Barbour, 2014 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Those hoping to attend a performance of "Wicked" at KeyBank State Theatre in PlayHouse Square may be in luck.

The popular production, which will run in Cleveland from Nov. 8-Dec. 3, announced that it will hold day-of lotteries for $25 orchestra tickets prior to each showing.

Those hoping to participate can present themselves at the KeyBank State Theatre ticket office two and a half hours prior to each performance, where they will have their names entered into a lottery drum 30 minutes prior to the show. Winners will then be allotted up to two $25 tickets, payable by cash-only.

Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID both when entering the lottery and purchasing tickets.

Between matinee and evening performances, the popular musical will be performed 32 times throughout its Cleveland run. "Wicked," which debuted in 2003, is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, follows "the surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz...long before Dorothy drops in."

