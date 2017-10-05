Winter outlook: Cleveland to get ‘high totals' of snow

(Photo: FLDphotos, FLDphotos)

CLEVELAND -- Ugh.

As winter quickly approaches, there’s a new frigid forecast that says Northeast Ohio is in the crosshairs for a brutally bitter season.

AccuWeather posted their extended winter forecast Thursday saying January will be the coldest month for most of the country.

But what about the white stuff?

“Areas prone to lake effect snow will also see high totals, including Cleveland,” AccuWeather’s prediction states.

Back in August, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted a similar forecast with the Great Lakes area expected to get more snow than usual.

Hey, at least we're not in the northern Plains. AccuWeather's outlook said that region will hit -30 degrees at times.

What does Mother Nature have in store for us this week? Check out our seven-day forecast HERE.

© 2017 WKYC-TV