Woman hit by bus at Public Square dies 3 weeks later

CLEVELAND - A woman who was stuck by a bus at Public Square just over three weeks ago has died, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday.

Joan T. Kuendig, 69, of Shaker Heights, was hit by an RTA bus Dec. 7. Kuendig was in a crosswalk when the bus made a left turn onto Rockwell Avenue from East Roadway.

Police say Kuendig was legally crossing the street. She was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition with head injuries.

The RTA issued the following statement Thursday: